Global Soft Magnetic Core Sales Market Report 2018
This report studies the global Soft Magnetic Core market status and forecast, categorizes the global Soft Magnetic Core market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Soft magnetic materials exhibit magnetic properties only when they are subject to a magnetizing force such as the magnetic field created when current is passed through the wire surrounding a soft magnetic core. Soft ferromagnetic materials are generally associated with electrical circuits where they are used to amplify the flux generated by the electric currents. These materials can be used in alternating current (AC) as well as direct current (DC) electrical circuits.
The global soft magnetic material industry is a mature industry. However, a new energy paradigm, consisting of greater reliance on renewable energy sources and increased concern for energy efficiency in the total energy life-cycle, has accelerated research into energy-related technologies. New improved materials with higher energy efficiency have been demonstrated for amorphous and nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials. While amorphous steel has been used extensively as the core material for transformers and motors, the emerging nanocrystalline core material has even higher efficiency and will see much higher growth in the future.
The key players are Hitachi, TDK, Magnetics, AT&M, CSC, DMEGC, VACUUMSCHMELZE, TDG, POCO Magnetic, Delta Magnets Group, Fastron, Zhixin Electric, Zhaojing Incorporated, Qingdao Yunlu, Foshan Catech, Acme Electronics, Ferroxcube, Nanjing New Conda, Haining Lianfeng Magnet, JPMF Guangdong, KaiYuan Magnetism, ZheJiang NBTM KeDa, Samwha Electronics, Toshiba Materials, Huzhou Careful Magnetism and so on.
The global Soft Magnetic Core market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Hitachi
TDK
Magnetics
AT&M
CSC
DMEGC
VACUUMSCHMELZE
TDG
POCO Magnetic
Delta Magnets Group
Fastron
Zhixin Electric
Zhaojing Incorporated
Qingdao Yunlu
Foshan Catech
Acme Electronics
Ferroxcube
Nanjing New Conda
Haining Lianfeng Magnet
JPMF Guangdong
KaiYuan Magnetism
ZheJiang NBTM KeDa
Samwha Electronics
Toshiba Materials
Huzhou Careful Magnetism
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ferrite Core
Powder Core
Amorphous Core
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
SMPS
Power Inductors
Transformer
Inverter
Others
