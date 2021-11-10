Global Spirulina Extract Market report 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 6.97% CAGR By 2024 in upcoming years | 360 Market Updates

Spirulina Extract Market Report Title: “Spirulina Extract Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)”

Spirulina Extract Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Spirulina Extract market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Spirulina Extract Market Overview:

Global Spirulina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period of 2019 –2024.

– The growing demand for natural and clean label colors has recreated a demand for spirulina extracts. Stringent regulations and a ban on synthetic food additives by the European and the United State governments have opened the gates for the demand for natural additives.

– Based on the application areas, nutraceuticals and food sectors are expected to be promising end users of spirulina, due to the rapid development of algae-based superfoods, heightened consumer’s interest toward natural & clean-label products, and the regulatory encouragement in terms of enabling policies and implementation framework.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW

the Color House

DIC Corporation

Earthrise Nutritionals

Chr. Hansen A/S

Naturex SA

Royal DSM

Dohler Group

C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co.

Ltd