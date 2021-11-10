Global Sporting Goods Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global Sporting Goods Market valued approximately USD 61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global sporting goods market are rising consumer awareness for health and fitness, government’s inclination and support for sports activities. Moreover, Sports goods market is majorly propelled by rising number of sports events such as Olympics, common wealth games etc. This has increased the participation of consumers in sports activities which will further fuel the demand of sporting goods in upcoming 5-6 years. The major restraining factor Presence of counterfeit products, High cost of several goods and trademark infringement. Poor quality of goods manufactured by local manufacturers due to absence of government regulations are some factor that are anticipated to hinder market growth of sports goods market. Sporting goods also called sporting equipment, are of various types depending on the sports. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting goods can be used as protective gear or a tool that athletes need while playing a game. There are various benefit of sporting such as improved cardiovascular health, helps manage weight, improved muscular strength and endurance, reduced blood pressure and lowers risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

The regional analysis of Global Sporting Goods Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold the largest consumer base of sports goods market, owing to the increasing participation of younger generation in sports activities. North America market is estimated to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2023 and the market is anticipated to reach market share of 40% to the global market by the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to o the developing sports infrastructure of developing countries coupled with the government initiatives to promote sports activities in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Ball Sports

ï‚§ Adventure Sports

ï‚§ Golf

ï‚§ Winter Sports

ï‚§ Other

By Application:

ï‚§ Franchise Outlets

ï‚§ Department stores

ï‚§ Specialty Sports

ï‚§ Discount stores

ï‚§ On-line

ï‚§ Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, VF Corporation, Asics Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., The North Face Inc., YONEX Co. Ltd., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., Converse Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Sporting Goods Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

