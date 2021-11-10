Global Steam Traps Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Steam Traps Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steam Traps Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Steam Traps market status and forecast, categorizes the global Steam Traps market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
A Steam Trap is an automatic valve that allows condensate, air and other non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system while holding or trapping the steam in the system. In industry, steam is used regularly for heating or as a driving force for mechanical power. Steam Traps are used in such applications to ensure that steam is not wasted.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Steam Traps in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Steam Traps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil & petrochemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Steam Traps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
Globally, the Steam Traps industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steam Traps is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Spirax Sarco, Armstrong, Pentair, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Steam Traps and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 29.23% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Steam Traps industry because of their market share and technology status of Steam Traps.
The global Steam Traps market is valued at 1460 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Spirax Sarco
Armstrong
Pentair
Velan
TLV
Flowserve
Circor
Cameron
Yoshitake
Steriflow
Yingqiao Machinery
Hongfeng Mechanical
MIYAWAKI
Tunstall Corporation
DSC
Chenghang Industrial Safety
Watson McDaniel
Lonze Valve
ARI
Water-Dispersing Valve
Shanghai Hugong
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Mechanical Trap
Thermostatic Trap
Thermodynamic Trap
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Oil & Petrochemical
Power Industry
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
General Industry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Steam Traps sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Steam Traps players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steam Traps are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Steam Traps Manufacturers
Steam Traps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Steam Traps Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Steam Traps market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
