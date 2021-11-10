Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Synthetic Leather For Furniture market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Leather For Furniture market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.

One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.

The global Synthetic Leather For Furniture market is valued at 7130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Hornschuch

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nassimi

Willow Tex

Nilco

Anli Group

Hexin Group

Fujian Tianshou

Shuangxiang Group

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Commercial Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Synthetic Leather For Furniture sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Synthetic Leather For Furniture players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Leather For Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Manufacturers

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

