Global Timing Pulleys Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Global Timing Pulleys Market: Introduction

Power transmission is the vital part of an automatic machine in which timing pulleys are designed with efficiency, reliability, and durability. Timing pulleys are the versatile and economic component of a machine to reverse the direction and transmit the power developed by the machines. Factors such as power rating, environmental conditions, operating temperature, and cost determine the material choice for timing pulleys. Timing pulleys are fabricated via various types of which the moulded plastic timing pulleys are commonly used. The moulded type timing pulleys are reinforced with metal inserts and resultantly offering lightweight advantages of the plastic pulley with the metal to metal contact at the hub. In past years, floor conveyors were driven by roller chain mechanism. Nevertheless, roller chain drives require more lubrication and maintenance. Consequently, many companies of packaging industry are choosing timing belts and timing pulleys owing to their advantages such as lightweight, high ease of maintenance, and no lubrication is required.

Moreover, the growth of timing pulleys market is highly dependent on the performance of its end-use industries. In the forthcoming years, the global outlook for the industries such as an automobile, medical & pharmaceutical and among others are foreseen to remain moderate owing to various macroeconomic factors.

Global Timing Pulleys Market: Market Dynamics

In order to avoid product contamination in medical and food industry, machines are equipped with timing pulley for power transmission. Expansion of manufacturing facilities is speculated to trigger the demand growth for the component owing to increase in installation of machines equipped with timing pulleys. In the medical field, growth for timing pulleys market is expected to generate by the introduction of innovative equipment and devices. Low vibrations produced by the timing pulleys make them suitable for the applications in the applications that require precision. Additionally, timing pulleys are mainly incorporated in material handling machinery that is widely adopted in mass production. Subsequently, rapidly expanding industrial infrastructure bolsters the demand for timing pulleys. Process automation & instrumentation in manufacturing lines is anticipated to strengthen the timing pulleys market owing to growing competition among the end users and an aging workforce in some regions.

Downscaling of production and related operational processes in the end use industries is however likely to prevent the installations of more types of machinery and expansion of production facilities. For instance, sluggish growth of global paper industry prevent the manufacturers to increase the capacity of the product on facility. Subsequently, hampering the demand growth of timing pulleys. Slow adoption rate for automatic machines and equipment in production facility decelerate the utilization of timing pulleys.

Global Timing Pulleys Market: Market Segmentation

Global timing pulleys market can be segmented on the basis of design type, product type, sales channel and regions

On the basis of pitch type, global timing pulleys market can be segmented as

T Pitch

AT Pitch

GT Pitch

HTD Pitch

Super-torque Pitch

On the basis of material type, global timing pulleys market can be segmented as

Metal Pulleys (Ferrous and Non-ferrous) Aluminum Steel

Plastic Pulleys

Acetal Pulleys (Delrin)

Polycarbonate Pulleys

On the basis of end user, global timing pulleys market can be segmented as

Medical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

3D Printing Industry

Automobile Industry

Plastic Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Mining Industry

Packaging Industry

Others (Chemical, Wood Processing etc.)

Global Timing Pulleys Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is likely to be flooded with new expansion projects for pulp & paper production units. Moreover, the domestic automobile players are striving to invest heavily on end-user industries thus, reinforcing the economic growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to remain more lucrative than other regions owing to shift to automation in various process and en-use industries. Robust economic growth in the nations such as China, India and ASEAN countries is expected to flourish the manufacturing industries and consequently boosting the demand for timing pulleys. Japan is one of the forefront market in terms of manufacturing medical equipment. Latin America is experiencing so many economic reforms. Subsequently, anticipated to propel the demand for Timing Pulleys in the region.

Global Timing Pulleys Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global timing pulleys market discerned across the value chain include

