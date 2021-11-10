Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species, Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tuna Market. The report analyses the Tuna Market By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin) and by Distribution Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel- Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online). The global tuna market has been analysed by (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa) and by countries that include U.S., Canada, UK. Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan and Indonesia. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to Analytics research report, the global tuna market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2019–2024.
Over the recent years, Tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand for by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna Substitute’s market in 2018.
The report titled “Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect – Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Russia, UK, China, Japan, India) has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Tuna Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna
• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel
• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others
Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW-MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna
• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel
• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others
Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan, Indonesia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna
• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel
• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
• Market Trends.
• SWOT Analysis.
• Company Analysis – Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd., Thai Union Group, The Tuna Store, Wild Planet Foods, Tri Marine International, Inc., Starkist Co., K/S Knold’s Seafood AB.
Table of Contents
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Tuna Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Tuna Market: An Analysis
6 Global Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
7. Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis
8. Americas Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
9. US Tuna Market: An Analysis
10. Canada Tuna Market: An Analysis
11. Rest of the Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis
12. Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis
13. Europe Tuna Market: Segmental Analysis
14. Spain Tuna Market: An Analysis
15. France Tuna Market: An Analysis
16. Italy Tuna Market: An Analysis
17. Rest of the Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis
18. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: An Analysis
19. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
20. China Tuna Market: An Analysis
21. Japan Tuna Market: An Analysis
22. Indonesia Tuna Market: An Analysis
23. Rest of the APAC Tuna Market: An Analysis
24. Rest of the World Tuna Market: An Analysis
25. Rest of the World Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
26. Global Tuna Market drivers
27. Global Tuna Market Restraints
28. Global Tuna Market Trends
29. SWOT Analysis
30. Company Profiles
30.1 Bumble Bee Foods
30.2 Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.
30.3 Thai Union Group
30.4 The Tuna Store
30.5 Wild Planet Foods
30.6 Tri Marine International, Inc.
30.7 Starkist Co.
30.8 K/S Knold’s Seafood AB
Continuous…
