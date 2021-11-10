Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 times lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.

The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses.

Traditionally Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) have been seen as a tool to increase energy efficiency in various applications. However, because of their performance and design flexibility they provide many more valuable application opportunities. These include increased volume in commercial and domestic refrigerators, increased shipping times for temperature controlled transportation systems, and reduced package size and weight for insulated shipping containers. Even applications in the building and construction sector are becoming more and more important, due to rising requirements to fulfill energy standards.

The high-tech VIP market is protected by strong barriers of entry. These include the extensive process know-how necessary to control VIP manufacturing at constantly high quality, the high capital requirements associated with the set-up of automated production and the build-up of capacity, the large upfront investments in research and product development necessary to enter this market and to work around existing patent protections, as well as the high level of technological complexity of the free form production process. In addition, the achievement of economies of scale is necessary in order to realize acceptable unit costs. Highly skilled workforce is needed especially in the area of research and development. A well-established brand name is also a key success factor in the VIP market.

Globally, vacuum insulation panel industry concentration is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe. And the key manufacturers are mainly located in Europe, USA, Japan Korea and China. In China and Korea, the VIP history is relatively short, especially in Korea, the manufacturers started to produce VIP date from 2009, and in China, most manufacturers also produced VIP products after 2009.

The market has developed rapidly in the past several years, and the market demand is stable and it will have an enormous space for development in future, especially in developing countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asian Nations etc. Along with the power-saving and environmental protection requirements of the world, it expected that the market demand will increase rapidly in the future.

The major players covered in this report

Panasonic

LG Hausys

Fujian SuperTech

ThermoCor

Va-Q-Tec

Porextherm

Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Kingspan Insulation

Kevothermal

Turna

Knauf Insulation

OCI Company

Weiaipu New Materials

Qingdao Creek

Yinxing Electric

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Core Material

Fiber Glass

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Other

by Panel Type

Flat

Special shape

by Barrier Material

Plastic

Metal

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Appliance

Building Material

Transport

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

