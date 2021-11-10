Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 times lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.
The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses.
Traditionally Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) have been seen as a tool to increase energy efficiency in various applications. However, because of their performance and design flexibility they provide many more valuable application opportunities. These include increased volume in commercial and domestic refrigerators, increased shipping times for temperature controlled transportation systems, and reduced package size and weight for insulated shipping containers. Even applications in the building and construction sector are becoming more and more important, due to rising requirements to fulfill energy standards.
The high-tech VIP market is protected by strong barriers of entry. These include the extensive process know-how necessary to control VIP manufacturing at constantly high quality, the high capital requirements associated with the set-up of automated production and the build-up of capacity, the large upfront investments in research and product development necessary to enter this market and to work around existing patent protections, as well as the high level of technological complexity of the free form production process. In addition, the achievement of economies of scale is necessary in order to realize acceptable unit costs. Highly skilled workforce is needed especially in the area of research and development. A well-established brand name is also a key success factor in the VIP market.
Globally, vacuum insulation panel industry concentration is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe. And the key manufacturers are mainly located in Europe, USA, Japan Korea and China. In China and Korea, the VIP history is relatively short, especially in Korea, the manufacturers started to produce VIP date from 2009, and in China, most manufacturers also produced VIP products after 2009.
The market has developed rapidly in the past several years, and the market demand is stable and it will have an enormous space for development in future, especially in developing countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asian Nations etc. Along with the power-saving and environmental protection requirements of the world, it expected that the market demand will increase rapidly in the future.
The global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Panasonic
LG Hausys
Fujian SuperTech
ThermoCor
Va-Q-Tec
Porextherm
Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)
Kingspan Insulation
Kevothermal
Turna
Knauf Insulation
OCI Company
Weiaipu New Materials
Qingdao Creek
Yinxing Electric
