Hearing Care Devices Market Expected to Create Biggest Opportunities by 2023

Hearing Care Devices Market Overview:

Global Hearing Care Devices Market was valued at $6,423 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $9,729 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2023. Hearing care devices are used to improve or restore hearing in individuals suffering from temporary or permanent hearing loss. Growth in geriatric population susceptible to hearing disorders, rise in prevalence of hearing loss, and increase in binaural fitting rate are expected to drive the growth of the global hearing care devices market. Moreover, rise in adoption of technically advanced hearing care devices, such as cochlear implants supplement the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and increase in drop-out rates of the patients from the treatment of hearing loss are expected to hamper the market growth.

Rise in Incidence of Hearing Disorders and Increase in Ageing Population

According to the estimates of National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), about 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with a detectable level of hearing loss. In addition, according to the 2016 estimates of Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans in the age group of 65 years and above is anticipated to increase from 46 million in 2017 to over 98 million by 2060. Thus, increase in incidence of hearing loss and rise in pool of geriatric population contributes to the market growth.

Technological Advancements in Hearing Care Devices

Hearing care devices have witnessed several technological advancements in the recent years. The cochlear implants available in the present scenario have speech recognition in difficult listening situations, which differentiate speech in noisy and reverberant situation, understand sound from television or telephone, and identify a specific sound from distance. In addition, hearing aids feature acoustic scene classifiers, which classify and identify any sound on the basis of background noise, speech in quiet or in noise, music, wind, and number of other parameters.

Hearing care devices restore hearing function in patients suffering from hearing loss. Some of these devices (mainly implants) are expected to restore hearing function in profoundly deaf individuals. There are two types of hearing care devices, namely, hearing aids and hearing implants.

The key companies operating in the hearing care devices market are American Hearing Aids, Amplifon, Cochlear Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, IntriCon Corporation, MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Sonova, Starkey, and William Demant Holding A/S.

Hearing Care Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product

Hearing Aids By Type Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids In-the-Ear Aids Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Canal Hearing Aids By Technology Analog Hearing Aids Digital Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants Cochlear Implants Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS) Auditory Brainstem Implants Middle Ear Implants



By Type of Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



