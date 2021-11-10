Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- Denka Company Ltd, Henze BNP AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal, Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd.

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Boron nitride is chemically and thermally resistant compound. The hexagonal form of boron nitride is one of its crystalline forms. Hexagonal boron nitride is stable and soft boron nitride polymorph. Hexagonal boron nitride has excellent lubricating properties due to the low coefficient of friction. Hexagonal boron nitride has some other properties such as excellent chemical inertness, electrical insulator, thermal conductor, high-temperature stability, high load-bearing properties, etc. Due to advantageous properties of hexagonal boron nitride, it is being used in various applications such as coatings and mold release, electrical insulator, lubrication, composites and others.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market in the coming years.

The global players operating in The Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market profiled in the report covers:

1.Denka Company Ltd

2.Henze BNP AG

3.Hoganas AB

4.Kennametal

5.Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd.

6.Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

7.Saint-Gobain

8.Showa Denko K.K.

9.The 3M Company

10.ZYP Coatings Inc.

The hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented into, coatings & mold release, electrical insulation, lubrication- industrial, composites, personal care, paints, lubricants- food, thermal spray, other applications.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

