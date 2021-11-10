Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Redflex Holdings, THALES Company, BAE SYSTEMS
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Redflex Holdings Limited
THALES Company
Garmin International Inc.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Kapsch Trafficcom AG.
WS ATKINS PLC
Q-free ASA
BT Signaal
WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff
TomTom International BV
Transcore Inc.
Denso Corporation
Savari Inc
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
MOUCHEL GROUP PLC
EFKON AG
Nuance Communication Inc.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
Advanced Vehicle Control System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Advanced Public Transportation System
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Fleet Management
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Automotive Telematics
Traveler Information
Collision Avoidance System
Parking Availability System
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Research Report 2018
1 Intelligent Transport Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transport Systems
1.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Advanced Traffic Management System
1.2.4 Advanced Traveler Information System
1.2.5 Advanced Vehicle Control System
1.2.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation
1.2.7 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.3 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Intelligent Transport Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Fleet Management
1.3.3 Traffic Monitoring Systems
1.3.4 Traffic Signal Control Systems
1.3.5 Automotive Telematics
1.3.6 Traveler Information
1.3.7 Collision Avoidance System
1.3.8 Parking Availability System
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Transport Systems (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Redflex Holdings Limited
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Redflex Holdings Limited Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 THALES Company
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 THALES Company Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Garmin International Inc.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Garmin International Inc. Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Kapsch Trafficcom AG.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG. Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 WS ATKINS PLC
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Intelligent Transport Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 WS ATKINS PLC Intelligent Transport Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
