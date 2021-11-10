Interbody Fusion Cages Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

The global interbody fusion cage market was valued at $1,818 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,309 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Interbody fusion cage, also known as spinal cage is an artificial device used in spinal fusion procedures to maintain foraminal height and decompression. The interbody fusion cage is a large, hollow cylinder made up of metals such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of spinal injuries and sports injuries, and technological advancements in medical sciences are the key factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased demand for interbody fusion cage surgeries due to advantages that allow the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine also fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with spinal fusion surgeries and increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Further, the introduction of awareness programs regarding the potential benefits of interbody fusion cages and minimally fusion surgeries especially in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global interbody fusion cage market is segmented based on product, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into lumbar, cervical, thoraco-lumbar, and thoracic. Based on surgery, it is classified into anterior, posterior, lateral, and transforaminal. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospital, clinic, medical center, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Lumbar

Cervical

Thoraco-lumbar

Thoracic

By Surgery Type

Anterior

Transforaminal

Posterior

Lateral

By End User

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Aurora Spine, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Benvenue Medical, Inc.

Ulrich Medicals USA

Prodorth

Orthofix International, N.V.

Medtronic, plc

Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthesis)

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Biomet USA

Globus Medical USA

Spineart France

Precision Spine USA

Medacta Switzerland

K2M USA

