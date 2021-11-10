Korea Gypsum Board Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Korea Gypsum Board market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Korea Gypsum Board market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Korea plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gypsum Board development status and future trend in Korea, focuses on top players in Korea, also splits Gypsum Board by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Korea market include

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

