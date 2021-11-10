Matcha Market Analysis by Production Technology, Grade, By Application & Forecast 2024

Matcha Market is set to exceed USD 4 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising consumption rates along with increasing health awareness of nutritious food & beverages will propel matcha demand. This rise in demand can be attributed to its nutritional benefits, unique flavor and texture along with its extreme versatility to be incorporated in wide range of, dairy products, bakery and beverage application. It is also rich in antioxidant and vitamin components thus fueling global demand.

Global matcha market from pan fried production technology is anticipated to witness significant gains at over 6.5% during forecast period owing to its easier & faster manufacturing process. Chinese (pan-fried) is a major exporting grade due to its higher production capacity and shares over 90% of the total exports. They are also the cheaper grade of product when compared to Japan (steamed).

Growing youth population, purchasing power and acceptance of matcha contribute a major share in sales. It is widely consumed as regular tea however it also is incorporated into ice creams and bakeries thus boosting product demand.

Higher prices of this powder compared to other green teas with low consumer awareness towards product might higher industry growth. Other restraining factors include high production cost incurred due to massive transportation cost along with being a labor intensive industry. This can be outdone with increasing investment by industry players to expand its product & application portfolio.

Global ceremonial matcha market sizes to exceed USD 500 million by 2024. This growth in demand be ascribed to high functionality of the product and its use in certain niche application followed by high product pricing. They are considered of the premium quality compared to other available grades. It attributes a vibrant green color, delicate umami taste and extremely fine texture.

Global matcha market from regular tea application should surpass demand at over 100 kilo tons by 2024. Regular tea consumption ensures the highest intake of antioxidants and nutrient rich components compared to other ways of intake. It contains EGCg, which minimizes the risk of cancer owing to its antioxidant properties. It also contains L-theanine which boost alpha waves in brain improving memory and concentration power thus driving industry size.

Asia Pacific, driven by China and Japan matcha market size, was over USD 800 million in 2017. Countries including China, Japan and India are major consumers of green tea along with being a major producer for matcha tea. They are widely cultivated in the region owing to its good environmental and soil conditions.

Europe matcha market size, led by Germany and UK, will register significant gains during projected timeframe due to its raising consumer awareness towards its associated health benefits. Consumption of this powder protects from cancer, diabetes, ageing and contains low calories. Industry participants has added matcha to its recipes and developed a wide range of products based on it. High consumer acceptability towards organic foods and associated health benefits should boost regional industry size.

Global matcha market share is moderately consolidated with key industry participants including Sun Time, Mizuba Tea, Kissa Tea, AOI Tea and AIYA America. Other market players include Midori Spring, Ippodo Tea, DoMatcha and Encha. Companies strategies to expand its product availability by sourcing tea leaves from China and Japan holding long term contracts. They also highly invest in R&D to expand its product portfolio.