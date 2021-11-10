Medical Tapes and Bandages Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Analysis, Application, Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

According to Analytics research report, global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.81% during 2019 – 2024.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global medical tapes and bandages market. The report analyzes the medical tapes and bandages market, By Product Type (Medical Bandages and Medical Tapes), By End User (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sports Injury, Burn Injury and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others). The medical tapes and bandages market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with wound care by key players including 3M Health Care, Avcor Healthcare Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Dukal Corporation, Derma Sciences, Inc., Andover Healthcare, Inc., among others, have been pushing the market in the right direction. And as a result of continuous technological advancements, a wide variety of medical tapes and bandages are available in the market. Furthermore, growing incidence of chronic ailments, surging share of geriatric population in concurrence with rising healthcare expenditure have also been instrumental in driving the global demand for medical tapes and bandages. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, End User as well as end user area. On the basis of product type, the segment of medical bandages has been dominating the global market, and is also anticipated to witness growth at a sustainable rate.

Amongst the regions, North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global medical tapes and bandages market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvements in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

The report titled “Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Analysis By Product Type (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes), By Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sports Injury, Burn Injury and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global medical tapes and bandages market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical tapes and bandages market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

(Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes

• By Application – Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Burn Injury, Sports Injury, Others

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Medical Tapes and Bandages Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Medical Bandages and Medical Tapes)

• By Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Burn Injury, Sports Injury, Others

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Medical Tapes and Bandages Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights:

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Avcor Healthcare Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Dukal Corportaion, Johnson and Johnson Consumer, Inc., Andover Healthcare, Inc., Dynarex Corporation and Kerma Medical Products, Inc.

