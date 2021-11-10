Men’s Underwear Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Men’s Underwear Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Men’s Underwear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
In 2017, the global Men’s Underwear market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men’s Underwear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Men’s Underwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men’s Underwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Men’s Underwear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Men’s Underwear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Men’s Underwear include
Levi’s
Hanes
Gildan
Calvin Klein
Fruit of the Loom
adidas
Hanes Ultimate
KAYIZU
Neleus
Klein
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3600264-global-men-s-underwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market Size Split by Type
Boxers
Briefs
Boxer Briefs
Trunks
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Teens
Adults
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3600264-global-men-s-underwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men’s Underwear Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Boxers
1.4.3 Briefs
1.4.4 Boxer Briefs
1.4.5 Trunks
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Teens
1.5.3 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Levi’s
11.1.1 Levi’s Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.1.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Hanes
11.2.1 Hanes Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.2.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Gildan
11.3.1 Gildan Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.3.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Calvin Klein
11.4.1 Calvin Klein Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.4.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Fruit of the Loom
11.5.1 Fruit of the Loom Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.5.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 adidas
11.6.1 adidas Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.6.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Hanes Ultimate
11.7.1 Hanes Ultimate Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.7.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 KAYIZU
11.8.1 KAYIZU Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.8.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Neleus
11.9.1 Neleus Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.9.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Klein
11.10.1 Klein Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Men’s Underwear
11.10.4 Men’s Underwear Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym