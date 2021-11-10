Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates
Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Report Title: “Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”
Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Middle East & Africa Oral Care market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Overview:
Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
– Increased consumer preference for toothpaste such as Meswak which is made from arak tree due to its regional belief has fueled the toothpaste market. Pilgrims during Hujj and consumers in the holy month of Ramjan are allowed to use Meswak during fast. Rising purchasing power, convenience and health awareness among consumers are continuing to drive the mouthwash sales.
– Increased tooth decay problems among Children in South Africa has raised oral hygiene concern among parents. About 80% of the children in South Africa under the age of six are facing tooth decay problems due to poor eating habits.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Report:
Middle East & Africa oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Key Trends Of Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market:
Rising Demand for Organic Products
Growing urbanization, improved purchasing power and increased promotions of naturally sourced products have been boosting the awareness regarding benefits associated with organic personal care products including oral care products in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South America. As a result, consumers in the respective countries are increasingly preferring products such as toothpaste with altered chemical content and added natural ingredients leading to elevated consumption of organic personal care products.
Saudi Arabia Dominates the Oral Care Market
The lack of oral health care awareness and fear of dentists in Saudi Arabia is leading to oral health care crises among consumers in the country, especially among children. The occurrence of dental caries among children was observed to be ranging from medium to high, as specified in the World Oral Health report. The dental care market is expected to observe an immense growth in Saudi Arabia, owing to an increase in the per capita income and the overall increase in dental care spending. Consumers’ preference to look good and have white teeth are driving the oral care market in Saudi Arabia.
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
