Mosquito Repellent Market Will Hit $4.8 Billion, Globally, by 2022 | Top key players like Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, and PIC Corporation

Mosquito Repellent Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $4.8billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2016-2022.In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific was estimated to account for around 61% of the overall market. Growth in developing countries including China and India would primarily be supplemented by increasing health consciousness and demand for higher-end mosquito repellent products such as sprays, creams and oil.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1425

The coil segment accounted for the largest market share of around 37% in 2015. Factors such as affordability and performance efficiency of coils have led to their wider adoption among middle and lower-income groups, particularly in APAC and LAMEA. However, the cream & oil segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption in developed regions (North America and Europe) and among urban population of developing regions. The other products segment comprising products such as wristbands and patches is anticipated to be the second fastest growing category due to increasing demand for innovative products.

Key Findings of Mosquito Repellent Market:

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue-generating region in the world mosquito repellent market

LAMEA is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Cream & oil would be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period

Demand for innovative mosquito repellent products such as wrist bands, patches and others would register a noticeable growth owing to increasing demand for innovative products

The large retail distribution channel accounted for around 50% of the overall sales of mosquito repellent products in 2015

Sales of mosquito repellents through specialty stores would witness noticeable growth during 2016-2022, driven by increasing demand for mosquito repellent creams & oils

Make an Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1425

The key companies profiled in the report are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Godrej Household Products Ltd., SC Johnson & Sons Inc., Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, and PIC Corporation