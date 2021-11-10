Motor Home Market size 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 6.52% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Motor Home Market Report Title: “Motor Home Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Motor Home Market Overview:

The global motorhome market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Recreational vehicles that are designed for temporary living quarters for camping, recreational, travel, or seasonal use, and classified into two main types, such as motorhomes and towable.

Motorhomes are not only used for vacation activities but are also widely used across various activities like the festival, concerts, and multi-day events. Motorhomes have an added advantage of reducing vacation costs by an average of 55% over the other conventional vacation activities. The above-mentioned benefits have been driving an increasing demand in the motorhome market over the past two years (2017-2018), and this is likely to continue during the forecast period.

North America captured a major share of more than 30% of the global motorhome market in 2017, owing to the increasing number of households owning motorhomes (a majority owned by millennials) and the growing demand for a motorhome rental. In the region, the US motorhome market accounted for a major share of more than 50% of the North American motorhome market in 2017.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Thor Industries

Inc

Winnebago Industries

Inc

Dethleff Motorhome

Hymer Ag

Forest River Inc.

Rapido Motorhomes

Swift Leisure

Tiffin Motorhomes

Inc

Triple E Recreational Vehicles