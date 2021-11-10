Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons Diseases booming worldwide according to new research report
The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinson’s disease is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%. Alzheimer’s is included under dementia-associated conditions, and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s face short-term memory loss, cognitive issues, and issues regarding behavior. In addition, Alzheimer is considered to be the most common form of dementia, and is known to account for the majority of the total dementia cases across the globe.
On the contrary, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder across the globe. Patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease face progressive deterioration of motor function that occurs over a period of time due to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. In-spite of being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder (after Alzheimer’s), the market for this disease is relatively small, as the definite cause and treatment is unknown. This has opened up new avenues for the use neurological biomarkers. The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases is studied across the U.S., EU5, rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market, with current trends and future estimations regarding Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Strategies recorded by the key players are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Region
U.S.
EU5
Rest of Europe
China
Asia-Pacific
Row
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories
Myriad RBM
Proteome Sciences
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Athena Diagnostics
Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.
Quanterix Corporation
Diagenic ASA
Psynova Neurotech
Bio-Rad Laboratories
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Qiagen
AbaStar MDx
Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Abiant
Alseres Pharmaceuticals
Banyan Biomarkers
ProteoSys AG
Table of content
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
1.4.4. Key assumptions
1.4.5. Key experts
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Overall Diagnostic Market Size
3.3.1. Total diagnostic market size by diagnostic techniques
3.4. Incidence, Mortality, Diagnosis Rate, Prevalence Rate and Treatment Rate for Alzheimers And Parkinsons Disease
3.4.1. Incidence rate
3.4.2. Mortality
3.4.3. Diagnosis rate
3.4.4. Prevalence rate
3.4.5. Treatment rate
3.5. Porters five forces analysis
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increasing focus on developing cost-effective biomarker testing
3.6.1.2. Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimers and Parkinsons
3.6.1.3. Increase in the adoption of neurological biomarkers in clinical trials
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. Stringent government regulations
3.6.2.2. Emerging ethical issues regarding early diagnosis of Alzheimers and Parkinsons
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Rise in the demand for personalized medicine
Continued…
