New Study Report on Acoustic Insulation Material 2017 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities And Top Key Players Analysis Report 2024

Acoustic insulation material refers to the material which provides sound proofing to the building, automotive vehicles and others. Acoustic insulation material is used for noise reduction or noise absorption. Acoustic insulation material is widely adopted by commercial building. Acoustic insulation materials help to curb noise around 50% as compared with traditional materials such as bitumen sheet or fiber belt.

Market Size and Forecast

Global acoustic insulation material market is expected to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate of 5.9% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to reach at a valuation of about USD 18.2 Billion by the end of 2024. Moreover, rising penetration of acoustic insulation materials to maintain the decorum of the corporate office, intuitional buildings and others is driving the growth of the global acoustic insulation material market across the globe.

The global acoustic insulation material market is segmented by product type, by application and by region. On the basis of application, the global acoustic insulation material market is segmented into building & construction, industrial, and transportation. Among these segments, building & construction acoustic insulation material segment accounted for the largest segment of overall acoustic insulation material market in 2016 and is projected to witness a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, rising commercial infrastructural development such as institutional building, cooperate offices and others is believed to augment the demand for acoustic insulation material which in turn expected to foster the growth of global commercial acoustic insulation material market. Moreover, rock wool segment by product type is projected to capture the significant share in the overall market of acoustic insulation material market. Further, the factors propelling the market of rock wool acoustic insulation material includes high thermal properties along with acoustic padding fire resistance properties.

Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, BASF SE, Scope and Context

In the terms of region, Asia-Pacific accounts for highest percentage of market share in overall acoustic insulation material market in 2016. Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid pace urbanization and increasing construction activities in growing economies such as India and China is expected to flourish the growth of acoustic insulation material market. Further, rising adoption and demand of acoustic insulation material by commercial building is boosting the growth of acoustic insulation material market in Asia-Pacific region. Further, Japan, China and India are expected to be the major contributor to the growth of Asia-Pacific acoustic insulation material market during the forecast period due to rapid growth of real estate sector in these countries.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Further, rising spending on non-residential construction activities in this region is anticipated to foster the growth of acoustic insulation material market. Moreover, government is taking favorable initiatives for the adoption of acoustic insulation material in instructional building and others. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of acoustic insulation material market. Further, U.S. is anticipated to be the major country witnessing the augmented demand for acoustic insulation material. However, Canada acoustic insulation material market is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a considerable growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising regulations by governments to control noise inside a building. Further, Western Europe countries such as Germany, U.K. and others are believed to witness augmented demand for acoustic insulation material.

Spiked growth of construction industry in emerging economies is the major factor driving the growth of the global acoustic insulation material market. Rising spending on non-residential construction activities in developed regions is envisioned to bolster the growth of the global acoustic insulation material market over the forecast period. Further, acoustic insulation material such as rock wool is widely adopted by commercial building due to limit the noise inside the building. In addition to this, rising health concerns towards noise pollution is also anticipated to propel the growth of acoustic insulation material market in the upcoming years.

Apart from this, innovation and development of advanced acoustic insulation materials such as rock wool, glass wool is expected to spur the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, urbanization in developing region have surged the demand for residential building along with upgraded lifestyle of the consumers have augmented the demand for noise free building which in projected to foster the growth of acoustic insulation material market by the end of 2024. Moreover, growing high net worth individual population across the globe is projected to flourish the growth of acoustic insulation material market.

However, dearth of awareness regarding acoustic insulation material in underdeveloped regions is estimated to hinder the growth of acoustic insulation material market.

