Radar Absorbing Materials Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2016 to 2026
Radar Absorbing Materials: Market Overview
Radar Absorbing Materials (RAM) absorb the incident Electromagnetic (EM) energy and convert that energy into heat or any other forms. The energy output will be same as that of the energy input. Radar absorbing materials are used to reduce the level of electromagnetic energy scattered from its surface. Earlier, this technology was primarily used for military applications including land, air, and sea vehicles. Innovation and advancement in the technology has widened its scope and is now being used for civil as well as commercial applications. It has been used at airports and in wind turbines to reduce radar scattering to prevent the interference. The main advantage of radar absorbing materials is that it can be designed and operated at any frequency within the electromagnetic spectrum.
Radar absorbing materials are made from resistive and magnetic materials. The materials for reduction of radar cross section is primarily dependent on electric as well as magnetic materials. Radar absorbing materials provide a reduced signature for detection. Radar absorbing materials and structures include iron ball paint, foam absorbers, and Jaumann absorbers. The design of absorber structure is based on the optics principles. Radar Absorbing Materials can be broadly classified into impedance matching and resonant absorbers. Radar absorbing materials market is expanding and is expected to witness a significant CAGR growth over the forecast time period of 2016-2026.
Radar Absorbing Materials: Market Dynamics
Rapid technological advancements in electronics and communication technologies will fuel the consumption of radar absorbing materials. Rising investments in defense sector by various governments for the development of new equipment and technology drives the demand for radar absorbing materials market globally. Due to continuous product developments in radar absorbing materials in related end use industries, nanostructured radar absorbing materials will aid in the advancement of radar absorbing materials market globally. Use of radar absorbing materials in radar systems and technology promotes the swift growth of the market.
Increasing urbanization, power sector development, defense expenditure by government supported by stable economic conditions especially in South Asian region are expected to provide suitable growth prospects to radar absorbing materials market globally.
Radar absorbing materials can be operated at any frequency within the electromagnetic spectrum. However, practically it can be used for frequencies ranging from 100 MHz to 100 GHz. This restricts the area of application and actual design approach of radar absorbing materials which varies greatly and depending on the bandwidth, reflectivity, and frequency of operation. In reality, radar absorbing materials are used as a complementary technique, which thereby limits the growth of this market.
Radar Absorbing Materials: Market Segmentation
The radar absorbing materials market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, material, and end-use industries as following;
On the basis of type, radar absorbing material can be segmented into:
- Magnetic
- Dielectric
- Hybrid
On the basis of technology type, radar absorbing material market can be segmented into:
- Impedance matching
- Pyramidal Absorbers
- Tapered Loading Absorbers
- Matching Layer Absorbers
- Resonant absorbers
- Jaumann layers
- Dallenbach layers
- Salisbury Screen
- Circuit Analog RAM
- Magnetic RAM
- Adaptive RAM (Dynamically adaptive RAM)
On the basis of material, radar absorbing material market can be segmented into:
- Carbon
- Metal and Metal Particles
- Conducting Polymers
- Polypyrrole
- Polypyrrole-Polymer Composites
- Polypyrrole-Fabric Composites
- Conducting Polymer Latex
- Polyaniline
- Polyaniline Fibres
- Other Conducting Polymers
- Tubules and Filaments
- Chiral Materials
- Shielding
On the basis of end-use industries, radar absorbing material can be segmented into:
- Military
- Commercial
- Communications
- Industrial
- Automation
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
Radar Absorbing Materials Market Participants:
Some examples of the key players and service providers identified in the market include Lairdtech, Panashield, SOLIANI EMC, Parker Hannifin Corp, BAE Systems, MAST Technologies, ARC Technologies, Hitek, and MSM Industries, Inc. among the other key players.
