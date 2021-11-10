Smart Wearable Device Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2024
Smart wearable devices refer to the incorporation of smart and advanced technologies into wearable objects such as watch, jewelries and others. Smart wearable devices include smart watches, VR headsets, fitness trackers, smart wrist bands, smart jewelries, sport watches, implantable devices. In addition to this, future of smart wearable devices is expected to be bright due to increasing adoption of these devices among consumers. Moreover, major players such as Apple, Sony and Acer are producing such smart wearable devices which are expected to lead wearable technologies to another level in future.
Market Size & Forecast
Global smart wearable devices market is anticipated to flourish at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period. The global smart wearable device market stood at revenue around USD 16.2 Billion in year 2016 and is expected to reach at a valuation around USD 52.5 Billion by the end of 2024.
In terms of region, global smart wearable device market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Region. Among these regions, North America region is dominating the global smart wearable device market followed by Asia Pacific region. High adoption rate of wearable technology and rising consumer’s awareness towards wearable technologies are some major factors which have led the North America to leading position. Further, North America is expected to behold this position over the forecast period. Apart from this, Europe region is also expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period due to high adoption rate of wearable technologies among consumers in this region.
Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075530
Rising population and increasing disposable income of consumers in Asia Pacific region are expected to foster the growth of smart wearable device market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, inclination of consumers towards wearable technologies in Asia Pacific region is also expected to foster the growth of Asia Pacific regional market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global smart wearable device market includes the following segments:
By Product Type
Wearable Smart Textiles
Passive Smart Textiles
Active Smart Textiles
Ultra-Smart Textiles
Wearable devices (Non-Textile)
Smart Watch
Hand Worn Terminals
Implantable Devices
Glucose Monitor
Smart Glasses
Sleep Trackers
Sport Watches
Activity Monitors
Wearable Patches
Smart Jewelries
By Function
Sensing
Energy Harvesting
Luminescence and Aesthetics
Thermo-electricity
Others
By Application
Infotainment
Fitness & Wellness
Fashion & Lifestyle
Safety & Security
Healthcare & Medical
Others
By Region
Global smart wearable device market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Global smart wearable device market growth is driven by rising consumer’s awareness towards high technology gadgets and high adoption rate of smart wearable devices. Further, smart wearable devices offer many applications which are attracting the consumers towards them and this factor is anticipated to propel the demand for smart wearable devices in near future. Moreover, rising adoption of wearable technologies in healthcare and medical sector is driving the growth of global smart wearable device market. These factors are anticipated to spur the demand in near future.
Apart from this, implantable devices are advanced wearable technologies which are generally implanted under an individual’s skin. Further, rising application of these kinds of technologies in healthcare & medical sectors are anticipated to drive the growth of global smart wearable device market. Further, smart wearable devices such as smart watch and smart jewelries are highly sophisticated and fashionable. Rising popularity of fashionable smart wearable devices is expected to foster the growth of smart wearable devices market globally.
However, higher price of smart wearable devices is a major challenge confronting the major market players and is expected to restrain the growth of global smart wearable device market.
Key Players
Apple Inc.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Sony Corporation
LG Electronics Inc.
Adidas Group
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Fitbit Inc.
Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
Garmin Ltd.
Alphabet Inc.
Misfit Inc.
Jawbone Inc.
Lifesense Group
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global smart wearable device market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Function Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609