Software Defined Storage Controller Software Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

A software-defined storage controller software provides storage resources to allow efficiency, flexibility, and scalability to ease capital and operational costs. Software-defined storage (SDS) is a method to data storage in which the programming that controls storage-related tasks and disconnects from the physical storage hardware. SDS places the importance on storage-related services more than hardware storage devices. SDS plays a significant role in many large industries which include Software-defined networking (SDN) as a trend. SDN provides proprietors with flexible management competencies with the help of programming. Without any hardware system, a storage resource utilized efficiently, and automated policy can simplify its management policy. Possibly, a single software interface can be used to manage a shared storage pool that works on hardware products. SDS means a new way of storage that will ease some of the network issues while creating others. SDS will make it easy to manage and store data quickly, and it breaks down data store management.

The software-defined storage market is growing, and many vendors are trying to associate their products with SDS Storage Controller Software., the customer should be provided with software to assign and share storage resources across all assignments. The main benefit of Software-defined storage controller software is the separation of hardware and software which provides flexibility in configuration and helps in reduction of costs by replacing hardware platforms. Software-defined storage will improve storage capacity, but it is complicated as there are number of SDS software available in market which leads to non-uniform standards of SDS software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a storage provider with an open SDS solution which can be easily installed and extended to grow along with customer demands. Even small & medium enterprises will get benefit from an enterprise-class storage solution that will support them to maximize the Return on investment from server virtualization in a limited budget

Software-Defined Storage Controller Software: Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for Software-defined storage controller software (SDS) in different industry verticals such as IT, Security, Healthcare, etc. globally. Vendors are delivering data volumes which are growing rapidly, using technological innovations which assist them to boost their cloud and big data analytics systems, Transformation of data center into SDDCs, Intensification in R & D to raise technological innovations in SDS, Increase in adoption of SDS, Cloud computing and data analytics is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period in Software-defined storage controller software market.

Failure or defects in data structure of SDS software solutions, Complexity of SDS for user, Non-uniform standard due to variety of different SDS data structures, incomplete data services, and Legacy data storage are the challenges in the Software-defined storage controller software market

Software-Defined-Storage (SDS) controller software supports organizations to create an open group of shared storage capacity from standards-based hardware. SDS optimizes resources, lowers capital investment and energy costs by eliminating data services & hardware from storage management Standards-based APIs provides an arrangement between storage resources and IT environment.

In future, the complete IT hardware could be handled and managed by software. Software Defined Everything (SDE) has become the latest development. Costly, registered, hardware-based solutions with manufacturer-dependent controllers, memories, switches and CPUs all this traditional hardware solutions will be replaced by Software

Software-Defined Storage Controller Software: Market Segmentation

Software-defined storage controller software market segmented based on application, end use, Enterprise and Component type. Based on Usage type, the Software-defined storage controller software market segmented into Surveillance, Data Backup & Disaster Recovery, and Storage provisioning. By enterprise, segmented into Small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on Application, segmented into Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Logistics, Education and Media & Entertainment. By Component type, it is segmented into Platform and Services.

Software-Defined Storage Controller Software: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in Software-defined storage controller software market are VMware, Inc. , Intel Corporation, DELL EMC, IBM Corporation, NetApp Inc., VMware Inc., DataCore Software , Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Hitachi Data Systems, Oracle Corporation, RedHat (HP), SwiftStack Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Coraid Inc., Acronis International GmbH., and HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft Corporation, Inc. and Google Inc.

Software-Defined Storage Controller Software: Regional Outlook

The software-defined storage controller software market is expected to be the fastest-growing software market in the Europe followed by North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and MEA regions due to the increase in adoption of software-defined storage controller software by enterprises for improving the business processes and competence in their data centers. Germany is leading in the software-defined storage controller software market, and it is estimated to grow rapidly in the forecast period 2017-2027.

