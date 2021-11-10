Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Apr 11, 2019 (Heraldkeeper via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Specialty Carbon Black Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon.

Scope of the Report:In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption.

United States Cabot special carbon black plant in order to comply with environmental regulations revised, increasing the need for process control and equipment investment and operating costs and environmental management costs are also increasing, so the company decided from October 1, 2014, worldwide the special carbon black prices by 8%.Cabot’s price may spread to the world, with the increase in global environmental pressures, small factories operating costs would increase, would be positive for the large black giant.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing.

The worldwide market for Specialty Carbon Black is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Carbon Black in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orion Engineered CarbonsCabot CorporationBirla CarbonDenka CompanyPhillips Carbon BlackMitsubishi ChemicalTokai CarbonChina Synthetic RubberImerysShandong Huibaichuan New MaterialsShanxi Fulihua Chemical MaterialsBeilum Carbon ChemicalShandong Emperor-Taishan CarbonZaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical IndustrySid Richardson Carbon & EnergyOmsk Carbon GroupXiahuayuan Xuguang ChemicalGeotech International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastics

Printing Ink

Paint

Other Application

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Specialty Carbon Black Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Lamp Black

1.2.2 Acetylene Black

1.2.3 Gas Black

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Plastics

1.3.2 Printing Ink

1.3.3 Paint

1.3.4 Other Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Orion Engineered Carbons2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Orion Engineered Carbons Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cabot Corporation2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cabot Corporation Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Birla Carbon2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Birla Carbon Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Denka Company2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Denka Company Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Phillips Carbon Black2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Phillips Carbon Black Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Tokai Carbon2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Tokai Carbon Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

