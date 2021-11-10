Surgical Clips Industry Report 2019 – Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
The global surgical clips market generated $4,849 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical clips are clamped over the vessels and arteries to control the bleeding from nearby blood vessels or arteries. The demand for these clips is on the rise in the market due to their reliability, cost effectiveness, and convenience of treatment. Surgical clips do not require to penetrate the blood vessel, and thus, are preferably used instead of staples for some surgical applications. The growth in number of surgical procedures across geographies makes way for the demand for surgical clips.
The surgical clips market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in prevalence of various chronic diseases, rise in adoption of surgical clips in developing countries, and developments in technologies. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, and rise in in awareness regarding absorbable surgical clips further driving the market growth. However, complications associated with surgical clips and stringent government regulations for their approval can impede the market growth.
The global surgical clips market is segmented based on type, material, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as ligating clips, aneurysm clips, and others, which are further sub segmented as titanium, polymer, and others. According to the material type, the market is categorized as titanium, polymer, and others. Based on the surgery type, the market is segmented as automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips. According to end user, the market is divided into hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgery center. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27249
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Material Type
Titanium
Polymer
Others
By Type
Ligating Clips
Titanium
Polymer
Others
Aneurysm clips
Titanium
Polymer
Others
Others
Titanium
Polymer
Others
By Surgery Type
Automated Surgery Clips
Manual Surgery Clips
By End User
Hospital & Clinic
Ambulatory Surgery Center
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Grena Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.
Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)
Scanlan International, Inc.
Teleflex Incorporated
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
Beryl Med Ltd.
Novo Surgical Inc.
Peters Surgical
Sklar Corporation
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27249
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]