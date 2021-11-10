Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market by Disease, Drug Types, Distribution/Sales Channel, and Forecast to 2025

The global thyroid gland disorder market was valued at $2,057 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $2,771 million at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025. Thyroid gland disorder treatments are indicated for thyroid disorders that occur in the thyroid gland of a human body. Thyroid disorder is defined as an abnormal release of thyroid hormones that play a key role in the regulation of metabolism. The thyroid disease occurs mainly due to a deficiency of iodine in the body.

Rise in the incidence of thyroid gland disorder, increase in the number of disease awareness programs especially in the developing countries, and development of effective combination drug therapies to treat thyroid gland disorder majorly drive the growth of the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market. However, side effects of the drugs leading to low adherence and stringent government regulations for the approval of combination of therapies hamper the market growth. Presence of large pool of undiagnosed patients due to asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders help to open new avenues for the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market in the near future.

The global thyroid gland disorder treatment market is segmented based on disease type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on disease type, the market is bifurcated into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Based on drug type, the market is categorized into levothyroxine, liothyronine, propylthiouracil, imidazole-based compounds, and others. Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into wholesaler or distributor, retailer, mail-order pharmacy, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Disease Type

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

By Drug Type

Levothyroxine

Liothyronine

Propylthiouracil

Imidazole-based Compound

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Wholesaler/Distributor

Retailer

Mail-order Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc.

Allergan plc

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

RLC LABS, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

The other players of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Aspen

Amgen Inc.

Endo International plc

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Gemini Laboratories, LLC.

