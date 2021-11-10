Turbine Control Systems Market Business Strategies, Competitive Analysis, Current Scenarios, Upcoming Challenges and Comprehensive Research till 2023

Turbine Control Systems Market Highlights

The global turbine control systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global turbine control systems market is mainly driven by the growing demand for wind turbines in wind energy generation projects.

A prominent factor extending the global turbine control systems market growth is rising awareness about the positive effects of renewable energy on the environment. The second factor proliferating the market growth include complementary regulations enforced for the large-scale adoption of renewable energy. However, the requirement of substantial initial investment can cause glitches in the market growth.

Turbine control systems provide one-stop control over turbine systems, allowing the operators to run the operations smoothly and without difficulties. The global turbine control systems market has also been driven by the growing demand for automation in the power generation sector, as automation makes everything easier and less complicated than before. Turbine control systems can control the speed of turbines as well as watching out for anomalies and risks in terms of temperature and pressure. The comprehensive coverage provided by turbine control systems is likely to drive the global turbine control systems market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global turbine control systems market include Mita-Teknik, HPI LLC, Spica Technology ApS, Turbine Controls Ltd., DNV GL AS, Proeon Systems Ltd., Innoway Future Solutions, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Woodward Inc., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and ABB.

Turbine Control Systems Industry Segmentation

The global turbine control systems market can be segmented into component, function, type, and lastly, region.

Based on component, this market has been segmented into the controller, human-machine interface (HMI), sensors, software, and others.

The function-based segmentation segments the market into load control, speed control, temperature control, pressure control, and others.

By type, the market can be segmented into gas turbine, steam turbine, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional market for turbine control systems and is likely to retain its lead over the forecast period thanks to the growing number of wind power projects in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India. These two countries are likely to lead the Asia Pacific turbine control systems market over the forecast period, emerging as major players in the global wind power sector. The supportive regulatory framework set by these countries is likely to be a major driver for the global turbine control systems market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also likely to hold on to significant shares in the global turbine control systems market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for renewable energy in these developed regions.

Latest Industry News

A team comprising of engineers from General Electric (GE) and Southwest Research Institute have designed, built and tested the highest temperature supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) turbine in the world. 8 APR 2019

According to a new contract won by Bilfinger UK from Voith Hydro, the former is to deliver electrical services, mechanical services, installation services, and maintenance services at the 360-MW Ffestiniog pumped storage station in North Wales. Forming part of a significant restoration project that is likely to complete in 2020, this deal involves refurbished the two turbine-generator units. 18 APR 2019

