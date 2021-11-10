Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Ulcerative Colitis Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

Press Release

Ulcerative Colitis

Industry Research.co study on “Ulcerative Colitis Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Ulcerative Colitis Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ulcerative Colitis Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ulcerative Colitis Industry. Ulcerative Colitis market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The ulcerative colitis market was valued at USD 6,854.47 million in 2018, and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.
  • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 1.3% of US adults (3 million) reported that they were diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or UC). This was a large increase in number from 1999 (0.9% or 2 million adults). According to an article published in PubMed, the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (UC – 505 per 100,000 people in Norway, Crohn’s disease – 322 per 100,000 people in Germany) and North America (UC – 286 per 100,000 people in the United States, Crohn’s disease – 319 per 100,000 people in Canada). The high prevalence of the disease is driving the market.

    Competitive Analysis: Ulcerative Colitis market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Ulcerative Colitis market are:

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG
  • Shire
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.

    Key Market Trends:

    Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

    Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by NIH in 2016, to understand the prevalence of disease, which gave results, such as 25% of the pediatric patients surveyed had the disease, and 17 to 21% of the adult patients had ulcerative proctitis. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there was a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.

    North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.

