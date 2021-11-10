Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
United States Home Decor Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

United States Home Decor Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

United States Home Decor

Industry Research.co study on "United States Home Decor Market" with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. United States Home Decor Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Home Decor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Home Decor Industry. United States Home Decor market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • Due to fast changing lifestyle and rise in a number of house possessions, United States home decor market is experiencing the highest growth with the market share of 68.1% in 2017 in the North America Region.
  • With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries like United States, the home decor market is on a rise globally. In home decor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space. One factor responsible for the rapid increase in the home décor market is the expansion of the real estate industry.
  • A large number of people are accessing the online retail outlets to decorate their homes.
  • Other factors that are influencing the growth of the market are the rise in the disposable incomes and improving lifestyle of people. However, there are some restraints that are slowing the market growth of home decor products like the increasing price of raw materials like wood and leat

    Competitive Analysis: United States Home Decor market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in United States Home Decor market are:

  • Ikea
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Herman Miller
  • Kimball International
  • Armstrong World Industries Inc.
  • Shaw Industries
  • Mannington Mills Inc.
  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • Williams
  • Sonoma*

    Scope of the Report:

  • A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

    United States Home Decor Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States

    The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.

    Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.

    Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers

    As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.

