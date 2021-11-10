Vascular Patches Market 2019 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Future Market Details by Latest Market Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Industry Research.co study on “Vascular Patches Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Vascular Patches Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Vascular Patches Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Vascular Patches Industry. Vascular Patches market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Biologic Vascular Patches Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Major benefits offered by the biologic vascular patches are the biodegradable property and higher tensile and suture retention strength. To overcome the chances of infection, biologic vascular grafts are preferred over synthetic vascular grafts. Mostly, the bovine pericardial tissue is used to manufacture biologic vascular patches. XenoSure Biologic Vascular Patch from LeMatre is one of the high-quality bovine pericardium patches used for precise closure, during endarterectomy and vascular reconstruction procedures.

Duravess bovine pericardial vascular patch from Edwards Lifesciences is commonly used for carotid endarterectomy, arteriovenous access revisions, profundaplasty, femoral, iliac, and renal and tibial endarterectomy. Since bovine pericardial tissue contains a high amount of structural protein with elastic properties, it allows conformity to challenge vessel anatomy and, therefore, its usage has been growing. Furthermore, the demand for this kind of patches is expected to rise, as bovine pericardial vascular patches exhibit a significant decrease in intraoperative suture line bleeding, as compared to synthetic patches.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the vascular patches market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare, each year. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the country.

