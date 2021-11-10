Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2023 : Study provides an in-depth Industry Analysis with current trends and future estimations

The Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market garnered $809 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $1,773 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. Ventricular assist devices are mechanical pumps used to support cardiac circulation in patients who have weakened hearts. The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market include increase in incidence of patients with heart failure and shortage of heart donors. Furthermore, the advent of technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) propels the market growth. However, certain limitations of these devices such as high cost and serious risks involved with a VAD implantation procedure such as blood clots and bleeding restrict the market growth.

Increase in Incidence of Patients with Heart Failure

In accordance with the estimates of the American Heart Association, approximately 5.5 million individuals are affected by heart failure in the U.S. In addition, in the U.S., approximately 670,000 new cases of heart failure are diagnosed each year. Moreover, it is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 5.7 million patients of age 20 are affected with heart failure, while 30% of patients are below the age of 60.

Technological Development in VADs

Earlier the devices used had certain shortcomings, which include high risk of infection, thrombus formation, and blood trauma. Therefore, to address such complications, modifications in VADs were done so as to improve efficiency and durability. For instance, the second generation device HeartMate II displayed increased functional capacity and performance. In addition, further advanced devices were developed also known as third-generation devices for example DuraHeart, HeartMate III which incorporated features such as smaller size, lower rotational speeds, higher efficiency, and further enhanced anatomic design. Thus, with the development of more effective VAD, the market is expected to witness growth in future.

The global ventricular assist devices market is segmented into product, application, design, and region. Based on product, it is divided into left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), right ventricular assist devices (RVADs), and biventricular assist devices (BIVADs). By application, the market is classified into bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy, and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into transcutaneous and implantable ventricular assist devices. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players operating in this market are Abiomed, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.), Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Berlin Heart GmbH, Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd., CardiacAssist Technologies, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic plc, ReliantHeart, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

By Application

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



