21.8% CAGR to take Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market to $398,724 thousand by 2025 published by leading research firm

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a precise medical procedure, which applies high-intensity focused ultrasound energy to locally heat and destroy damaged or diseased tissue through ablation.

In this therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and owing to the considerable energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue can rise to levels from 65 C to 85 C, and destroy the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. The global HIFU therapy market was valued at $81,000 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $398,724 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, and favorable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices are the key factors that augment the growth of the global HIFU therapy market. Furthermore, rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to boost the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and limitations associated with HIFU therapy are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand of HIFU devices are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The HIFU market is segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global HIFU therapy market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Uterine Fibroids

Neurological Disorders

Aesthetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

EDAP TMS S.A.

SonaCare Medical, LLC

ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.)

Image Guided Therapy S.A.

INSIGHTEC Ltd.

Theraclion SA

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Ulthera, Inc.)

Profound Medical Corp.

Shanghai A&S Technology Development Co., Ltd.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Sonic Concepts, Inc.

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

FUS Instruments

