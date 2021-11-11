Accounting Services Market Grow at 9.1% CAGR to 2022 | PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and BDO International

Accounting Services Global Market Report 2019

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. The service involves summarizing, analysing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory. Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The accounting services market expected to reach a value of nearly $868 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the accounting services market is due to increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A), technology stocks performance and financial reporting standards transition.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and BDO International

However, the market for accounting services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed economies, accounting scandals, inconsistency in service delivery, automation affecting small and medium accounting firm, and reduction in free trade.

North America was the largest region in the global accounting services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global accounting services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global accounting services market.

Some accountants are outsourcing typical basic accounting tasks such as payroll accounting, accounts payable and accounts receivable to allow their employees to focus on higher value activities such as becoming vertical experts in their customer’s markets and analyzing their clients’ business data. This extra attention and analysis is transforming the role of a traditional accountant into a business advisor and takes customer service to the next level by developing strong counsel-focused relationships.

Executive Summary Report Structure Accounting Services Market Characteristics Accounting Services Market Product Analysis Accounting Services Market Supply Chain Accounting Services Market Customer Information Accounting Services Market Trends And Strategies Accounting Services Market Size And Growth Accounting Services Market Regional Analysis Accounting Services Market Segmentation Accounting Services Market Segments Accounting Services Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Accounting Services Market Western Europe Accounting Services Market Eastern Europe Accounting Services Market North America Accounting Services Market South America Accounting Services Market Middle East Accounting Services Market Africa Accounting Services Market Accounting Services Market Competitive Landscape

