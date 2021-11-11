Advanced Process Control Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The Advanced Process Control Market report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Advanced Process Control business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Advanced Process Control Industry also provides granular analysis of the Advanced Process Control market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The advanced process control market was valued at USD 1150.37 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,944.85 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Advanced process controls (APC) are deployed optionally to basic process controls. APCs are added subsequently to address particular performance or economic improvement opportunities in the process.

– Although the concept of APC has been around for more than three decades, it has only recently gained increased prominence, as factory units across the world are increasingly focusing on process optimization.

– These solutions aid in integrating the information, as well as control, power, and safety solutions to respond to the overall demand of the affordable energy, meeting stringent government regulations, and driving down costs.

– The major driver for the global advanced process control market is the increasing demand for automation solutions across various industries. Major industries are adopting automation solutions to aid their business model as efficient as possible. In order to better the process with basic automation solutions, many organizations are choosing APC software.

– However, the complexity of APCs makes it tough to engineer and support. A skilled workforce is required to perform engineering and support. This factor may hinder the adoption of APCs in some industries

– Saki Corporation (Japan), an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, announced that its automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are the first AOI systems to be certified by Panasonic to support its APC-MFB2 System. This partnership with Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions brought Saki a very important aspect for yield improvement, not only in the pre-reflow process, but also in the entire SMT line for meeting M2M connection requirements.

Scope of the Report

Advanced process control (APC) is a technology that maximizes operational performance and process profitability, thus enabling companies to gain more from their assets. Process manufacturers have been using advanced process control (APC) technologies for the last several decades. Advanced process control has its application in various industry verticals like oil and gas, petrochemical, and food and beverage, among others.

Advanced Process Control Market by Top Manufacturers: – – ABB Ltd, Aspen Technology Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Rudolph Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Advanced Process Control market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas is Expected to be the Largest Segment in the Market

– The oil and gas segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the advanced process control market. Higher adoption rates of automation and critical nature of operations in the industry support the demand for APC.

– With a downturn in oil prices in the recent past, the industry is currently focusing on improving efficiency and deferring investments from new projects toward developing the existing infrastructure.

– Companies in the industry are increasingly deploying advanced solutions that provide various long term benefits, such as enhancing efficiency, to drive the revenue growth with limited investments. The oil companies with production increasing year on year are always in search of advance process that cut down cost and increase profitability.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– Establishment of new power plants, presence of leading semiconductor manufacturing industries, and demand for industrial automation are expected to augment the North American APC systems.

– The United States is in the middle of an energy resurrection. Technological advancements in hydraulics and drilling fracturing (fracking) of shale formations have led to a rise in the oil and gas production.

– The country also has the largest installed nuclear power capacity and generates the most nuclear power in the world. Approximately 20% of the US electricity is produced at 99 nuclear reactors, spread across 31 states. It is estimated that new nuclear reactors are expected to be developed, by 2021.

– As advanced process control systems improve nuclear power plant reliability, they are witnessing a significant increase in their demand in the region.

