Anti-Bacterial and Anti-Fungal Paints Market is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR during 2017-2027

The global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is segmented on the basis of material type and end-use. On the basis of material type, it is segmented into silver based and epoxy based. Silver based is the leading sub-segment in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market. Silver is toxic to germs, fungi and algae. Inorganic silver based anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints are anticipated to observe high demand in healthcare industry. On the basis of end-use, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is further sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals construction, food and beverages and healthcare. Healthcare industry is the leading sub-segment in end-use segment. The increased consumer awareness regarding the use of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints in order to control the health problems caused by fungi, bacteria and algae is anticipated to propel the market growth of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints.

The global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the increase in consumer awareness towards health and rise in the disposable income of the population around the globe.

By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market on the account of stringent government regulations imposed by the government in countries such U.S which are making mandatory for all consumer to use anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints.

Increasing health concern across the world is expected to augment the growth of anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints market

The standards of hygiene and health maintained in the sectors such as industrial and commercial places leads to upsurge in demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints. Moreover the demand is further anticipated to increase, as the awareness about the product has increased among various end-users. Furthermore, guidelines imposed by governing agencies to maintain the hygiene and sanitation including corrosion resistance. Additionally, making mandatory the use of solutions that are resistant to fungal bacterial and other forms of microorganisms is expected to drive growth of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal Paints market.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1141

Development of eco-friendly paints which has very low VOC content is anticipated to boost the market of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints

Recently, the manufacturers operating in the anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market are focusing on the development of eco-friendly anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints with minimal level of VOCs, hence minimizing environmental impacts and reducing side effects on health. For instance, a major key player namely The Dow Chemical Company developed very low VOC content anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paint named BIOBAN 200, on the account of rising demand from various customers.

The report titled “Anti-Bacterial and Anti-Fungal Paints Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by end-use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market which includes company profiling of key companies such as DowDuPont, Akzonobel, HMG Paints Ltd, Teknos Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Asian Paints, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, Jotun, Jamestown Coating Technologies, Alistagen Corporation, BASF SE, SKK Pte. Ltd., US Specialty Coatings, Danish Hempel Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Polyvine Limited, Automotive Solutions and TNS Innovation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Access Full Report? Inquire [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/enquiry-send-1141

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 591