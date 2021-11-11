Anticoagulants Market Expected to Reach $43,427 million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% | Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo

The report on “Anticoagulants Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global anticoagulants market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. Anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. The market has different types of anticoagulant drugs, and each drug works by inhibiting various pathways of blood coagulation. These drugs are majorly used for high risk of blood clots, such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and others.

According to region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Armetheon, Inc., Astrazeneca, Celgene Corporation

The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular disease across the world, growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and growing awareness of NOACs in developing regions. Furthermore, increasing obese and geriatric population and growing demand of novel therapeutics are anticipated to further influence the market growth during the forecast period. On the other side, higher price of NOACs and lack of antidots for NOACs impede the market growth.

The global anticoagulants market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is classified as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. As per the route of administration, the market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. Application market-wise, it is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anticoagulants Market Size

2.2 Anticoagulants Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anticoagulants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Anticoagulants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anticoagulants Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anticoagulants Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Anticoagulants Sales by Product

4.2 Global Anticoagulants Revenue by Product

4.3 Anticoagulants Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Anticoagulants Breakdown Data by End User

