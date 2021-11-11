Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market report provides a basic overview of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AAC market was estimated at USD 3,830.64 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). The residential application segment dominated the global acrylic fiber market with nearly 31% share, globally, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.94%, during the forecast period.

Growing Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)

AAC, due to its properties, such as thermally insulated and energy efficient, fire resistant, termite or pest resistant, seismic resistant, and lightweight material preferred widely for the construction of green buildings. Since, AAC is made up of recyclable material, it does not have any harmful effects on the environment.

The global green building practices are driven by LEED, with almost 79,600 projects in more than 1,161 countries and territories, worldwide, with 1.85 million square feet of building space being certified daily. According to USGBC estimates, there are almost five million people experiencing LEED construction every day. The market is responding to these environmental benefits and cost savings. According to the analysis, the global green building market increases two fold in every three years, and by 2018, it is estimated that in 70 countries, almost 60% of the projects shall be green (environmental friendly).

Europe Dominates the Market

Europe has always been the frontier for green building solutions. The region has shown tremendous interest and support for LEED, especially Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Huge demand from the commercial sector and various business incentives offered by legislative bodies became the prime boosting factor for the market in Europe. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is also showing movement toward these initiatives, due to the rising energy consumption, with the development of commercial sector and discernible benefits of green buildings, along with perks associated with it.

Germany Drives the European Market

The main driver of the construction industry in Germany continues to be the residential segment. This segment was expected to increase by 7% in 2017. Demand for housing remains strong in the industry, expecting 300,000 new building units with the demand estimated at 350,000 building units per year. Non-residential construction is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by construction of industries, and it was expected to increase by 3% in 2017. Infrastructure segment in Germany is expected to have an additional EUR 500 million investment in 2017, in response to the deteriorating infrastructure in the nation. This segment is expected to increase by 3.5% in 2017.

Key Developments in the Market

July 2017: H+H International A/S signed an agreement with Grupa Ożarów SA’s to acquire its calcium silicate business in Poland. The company expects this transaction will help to create strong business for autoclaved aerated concrete and calcium silicate in Poland

June 2017: UltraTech Cement completed the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates’ six integrated cement plants and five grinding units, with a capacity of 21.2 million metric ton, worth INR 16,189 crore.

Major Players: Xella Group, Bauroc International AS, Biltech Building Elements Ltd, and Hil Ltd, among others.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

