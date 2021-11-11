Automotive Adhesive Tape Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Automotive Adhesive Tape Market report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Adhesive Tape industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Automotive Adhesive Tape provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Automotive Adhesive Tape report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12345097

The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Adhesive Tape with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Automotive Adhesive Tape market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive adhesive tape market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. Rising demand for light weight and economical automobiles is expected to be an important factor for the growth of automotive adhesive tape market.

Light Weight Automobiles Driving the Market

Automobile manufacturers are shifting their attention towards automotive adhesive tapes compared to conventional mechanical fasteners to cut down the automobile weight, because it saves energy and maintenance costs. According to United States Department of Energy statistics, decreasing automobile weight by 10% can result in improvement of fuel by 6%-8%. Therefore, this intrinsic property of automotive adhesive tape is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.

Automobile Production Driving the Asia-Pacific Market

The market, based on the geographic area, is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, greater than 40%, and is expected to show its dominance during the forecasted period, because of increasing automobile production in economies, such as India, China, etc. In addition, North America, being the hub of automotive adhesive tapes manufacturers, such as 3M, PPG is also expected to show a good increase during the forecasted period.

Poly Vinyl Chloride & Acrylic are the Dominant Segments

The global automotive adhesive tape market is segmented, based on material type, and the polyvinyl chloride segment dominates the market, due to its water resistance and strong adhesion properties. Apart from this the market is also segmented on the basis of acrylic, natural rubber, butyl, and others, of these, acrylic has the highest market share.

Notable Developments in the Market

June 2017: Berry Global Inc. had completed the acquisition of Adchem Corporation, which is the manufacture of high performance adhesive tapes for different end- users, which include automotive ,etc.

Major Players: 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation., Henkel Ag & Company Kgaa , Intertape Polymer Group , Lintec Corporation , Shurtape Technologies, Llc. , Scapa Group Plc, and Lohmann Gmbh & Co.Kg, among others.

Reason to Purchase this Report

To understand the impact of automotive sector on the studied market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

To understand the dominating material type and product type in the market

Countries expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12345097

Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Adhesive Tape industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Tape production, supply, sales and market status.

Purchase this [email protected]https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12345097

Price of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Report (single User Licence): $ 4250

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]