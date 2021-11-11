Blepharitis Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com published The “Global Blepharitis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Blepharitis is a chronic condition that is caused by chronic inflammation of the eyelid. It is a common eye disorder that is caused either by bacterial infection or skin condition (dandruff on scalp or acne rosacea). This is not a contagious disease condition and generally does not cause a permanent damage to the eye. Blepharitis is a common eye condition that leads the eyelid to redden, swollen and appears scaly at the base of the eye lashes. A dysfunction of the oil glands in eye lid due to hormone imbalance leads to blepharitis. Burning of the eye, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, dry eyes and crusting of eyelashes are some of the common symptoms observed in the patient suffering from blepharitis.

The global blepharitis market is majorly driven by rising prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, such as dry eye, uveitis among others. Additionally, factors such as government initiatives, rising demand for advanced treatment, increasing awareness among mass regarding eye care, and growing market players offering newer products for the treatment of blepharitis are likely to drive the market. Similarly, the involvement of leading players in new product development and upgrading their existing products to boost their product portfolio is boosting the growth of global blepharitis market.

North America and Europe dominates the global blepharitis therapeutics market owing to rising healthcare awareness and increasing disposable income in these regions. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing healthcare awareness and huge untapped customer in this region.

The key players covered in this study

Merck

Gelderma

Novartis

Lux Biosciences

InSite Vision Incorporated

Foamix

LABORATORIES THEA

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Anterior Blepharitis

Posterior Blepharitis

Mixed Blepharitis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

