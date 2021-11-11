Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market 2019- Growing Growth Opportunities, Strategy, Driving Factors With Manufacturers

Oleochemicals are chemical products, which are derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by scientists and consumers. Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animal fat, such as tallow and lard, are most commonly used raw materials to produce oleochemicals. Brazil’s oleochemical industry, which includes fats and other materials that are made from plants and animals, has been reported to grow significantly. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several oleaginous raw materials of plant and animal origin, such as glycerin, soy, and beef tallow, possess high growth potential in the Brazil oleochemicals market.

Currently, Brazil imports palm, palm kernel oil, and ricinoleic oil, and local producers have been increasing production of castor and palm oil plants in the region. The state of Par? provides ideal conditions for planting palm, which proves to be beneficial in the production of laundry detergents and personal care items. The local cultivation of castor oil plants has been expanding significantly in the state of Bahia. Brazil’s oleochemicals market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future, owing to increase in investments in irrigation, genetic improvements to increase crop productivity, and mechanization of production.

On the other hand, increase in contribution of major key players, such as BASF in Mexico, has been boosting the growth of the Mexican oleochemicals market. In 2018, BASF Mexicana completed its previously announced sale of a portion of its oleochemical surfactants business to Stepan CDMX in Mexico.

Increase in demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions and favorable regulations towards the use of eco-friendly products drive the growth of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market. Furthermore, oleochemicals are used in a wide range of applications, and several emerging applications of oleochemicals have been replacing petroleum-based products, which are expected to create substantial growth opportunity for the Brazilian and Mexican players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, glycerol, and others. As per application, it is categorized into pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, home care (soap & detergents), animal feed, and others.

Key Market Segments:

By type

Fatty acid

Fatty alcohol

Glycerol

Others

By application

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & cosmetics

Food & beverages

Home care (soap & detergents)

Animal feed

Others

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

