Breathalyzer Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts From 2017-2024

Breathalyzer Market Overview

Breathalyzer is a device to measure blood alcohol content from a breath sample. This device is widely used by various sectors for testing alcohol and drug abuses. Breathalyzer gives quick and accurate blood alcohol content. These devices are portable and handy to use.

Market Size and Forecast

The global breathalyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the factors bolstering the growth of breathalyzer market include increasing alcohol and drug abuse cases and strict government regulations for mandatory alcohol testing during driving or in workplaces. Moreover, fuel cell based breathalyzer by type is the largest segment by the end of 2024 and it is expected to garner a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Apart from this, infrared based breathalyzer is expected to showcase a healthy growth owing to its high degree of accuracy. Furthermore, alcohol detection by application is expected to register a highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075571

In terms of regional platform, North America region captured the largest market share in breathalyzer in 2016. Further, with 51.2% share, North America is expected to be the biggest market in global breathalyzer market between 2017 and 2024. U.S. is anticipated to account for the highest market share in this region over the forecast period. Moreover, rising number of drunk and drive cases in this region is projected to boost the demand for breathalyzer devices.

Europe region grabbed the second largest market in breathalyzer owing to rising popularity and growing demand for personal breathalyzers. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for breathalyzer include the Western European Countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing breathalyzer market during forecast period. Further, China and Japan are the dominating country in this region owing to mandatory usage of drugs and alcohol testing devices in mining, transportation and other sectors. Additionally, breathalyzer market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.8% by the end of 2024.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global breathalyzer market in the following segments:

By Technology

Fuel Cell Testers

Semiconductor Oxide-Based Testers

Spectrophotometer Testers

By Application

Alcohol Detection

Drug abuse Detection

Medical Applications

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Offline Store

By End User

Hospitals

Security Agencies

Private sector

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region

Global breathalyzer market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising stringent regulations for alcohol testing during driving is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of breathalyzer market. Further, increasing alcohol and drug abuses and growing awareness for drug testing are envisioned to foster the growth of breathalyzer market across the globe. Moreover, demand for personal breathalyzers is also predicted to boost the demand for breathalyzer by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, rise in per capita income and rapid urbanization is the major factor propelling the growth of breathalyzer market. Likely, huge adoption of breathalyzer from various sectors for testing alcohol or drug abuse is one of the factors bolstering the growth of breathalyzer market. In addition to this, adoption of innovative technology for testing purposes is also fuelling the growth of breathalyzer market.

However, high cost of breathalyzer is projected to dampen the growth of breathalyzer market during forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding breathalyzer is anticipated to hinder the growth of breathalyzer market.

Key players

The major key players for breathalyzer market are as follows

Alcolizer

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Breathalyzer.net

Alcolock

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies

Quest Products

BACtrack

AlcoHawk

DriveSafe

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075571

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609