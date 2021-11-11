Cannabis Market 2017-2027 | Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Tikun Olam (Israel), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Maricann Group Inc. (Canada), Tilray Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Cannabis market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Get PDF Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00010709

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

Aphria Inc.

2. Aurora Cannabis

3. Cannabis Science Inc

4. Canopy Growth Corporation

5. Medical Marijuana, Inc.

6. MME, LLC.

7. STENOCARE A/S

8. Terra Tech Corp

9. Tikun Olam

10. VIVO Cannabis

The global cannabis market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and compound. Based on product type the global cannabis is divided into, flower, concentrates and others. Likewise, on the basis of application the market is categorized into, medical and recreational. The medical segment is further bifurcated into pain management, neurological health management, mental health management and others. On the basis of compound, the global cannabis market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cannabis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cannabis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Note: As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization. Please place your queries on https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00010709

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Cannabis market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00010709

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876