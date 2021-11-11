Carbon Prepreg Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Carbon Prepreg Market report provides a basic overview of the Carbon Prepreg industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Carbon Prepreg provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Carbon Prepreg report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Carbon Prepreg with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Carbon Prepreg market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global carbon prepreg market is expected to register a moderate growth during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period­). North America dominated the market with a share of around 27%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2017.

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Sector

The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the major drivers for the growth of the carbon prepreg market. In the aerospace industry, carbon prepregs provide better thermal resistance, anti-corrosive properties, high tensile strength, reduced weight, and ease of molding into various shapes. Due to these specific properties, carbon fiber prepreg is chosen for primary and secondary structures of aircraft interiors, wind turbine blades, bicycle frames, golf shafts, tennis rackets, and others. The use of these prepregs in the interiors of major aircraft carriers, like Boeing and Airbus, among other prominent commercial aircraft is driving the the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several prepreg manufacturers are signing agreements with aircraft manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand from aerospace & defense applications, which are expected to drive the demand for carbon prepreg, globally, over the forecast period.

Growing Demand from the Wind Energy Sector

Wind energy has undergone a paradigm shift, due to the efforts that have been made to reduce pollution from power generation. Although wind energy has been in use for many decades, the use of carbon prepregs has the potential to change the scenario altogether. Carbon prepregs, due to its properties, such as being lightweight, strength, and stiffness, are preferred by turbine manufacturers for manufacturing wind turbine blades. Thermoset prepregs are extensively used to manufacture wind turbine blades. Hence, the growing popularity of carbon prepregs in the wind energy sector is expected to boost the demand for carbon prepreg globally over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the carbon prepreg market, contributing to a share of around 27% in 2017. The aerospace & defense sector is the one of the promising sectors in the region. In defense applications, prepregs are used in ballistic and blast protection systems in armored vehicles and structural components for vehicles in the United States. In addition, major players in the United States are planning to increase their investments for the development of carbon prepregs, for use in newer applications in the energy sector, which is expected to increase the consumption of carbon prepregs in the coming years. Hence, the increased emphasis on the aerospace & defense sector, along with the growth of other end-users across the region, is expected to augment the growth of the global carbon prepreg market over the forecast market.

Notable Developments in the Market

October 2017: Hexcel Corporation completed the acquisition of Structil SA, a French manufacturer and supplier of high-performance composites to the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

December 2017: Hexcel acquired the Oxford Performance Material’s Aerospace & Defense Business.

Major Players: ACP Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Group—The Carbon Company, and Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, amongst others.

Current and future global carbon prepeg market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Carbon Prepreg Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Carbon Prepreg industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Carbon Prepreg production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

