Cash Logistics Market Projected to reach $30,707.7 million by 2025 – The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems, G4S, Garda World Security

The global cash logistics market was valued at $16,500.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $30,707.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, LAMEA accounted for the highest share in the global cash logistics market.

Cash logistics service refers to the physical movement as well as handling of cash from one location to another. It consists of services such as cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM replenishment. Physical movement of cash from one location to another is included in cash-in-transit services. Cash management consists of services such as wrapping, sorting, checking quality of bills, and others. Adoption of cash logistics services reduces operating cost, provides efficient project management, dependable infrastructure, and others.

The key players operating in the cash logistics market include The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S plc., Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash, S.A.

The global cash logistics market is segmented based on services, end user and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. Based on end-user, it is segregated into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, LAMEA dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. U.S. dominated the global cash logistics market in 2017, whereas South-Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Factors such as circulation of cash and rise in demand for safe & vault for cash management fuel the growth of the cash logistics market. In addition, increase in deployment of ATMs globally boosts the market growth. However, increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies and rise in adoption of digital money hinder the market growth. Conversely, production of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicle and rise in cash demand from emerging economies are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

