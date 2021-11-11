Catalog Management Software Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Coupa Software, Hubwoo, Oracle, SAP

Catalog management is the strategic process of managing product catalog to ensure the quality of product data across all the sales channels. Catalog management consists of organizing, standardizing, and publishing product data to each sales channel. It is a dynamic process that enables suppliers to quickly broadcast product and price changes, and introduce latest items.

The analysts forecast the global catalog management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global catalog management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of catalog management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Catalog Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

