Cloud Integration Market to 2027 – Google, Salesforce, MuleSoft, NEC, SAP, Dell Boomi

The cloud integration market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from major end-use industries such as BFSI, IT, manufacturing, and telecommunication. More and more organizations are adopting this system for data exchange purposes to improve commercial scope. Integration and real-time access to personal data, useful in government and corporate sectors are likely to offer symbolic opportunities for the key market players during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample Report of “Cloud Integration Market” @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015192

The “Global Cloud Integration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud integration market with detailed market segmentation by product type, process, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global cloud integration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud integration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Boomi, Inc. (DELL)

2.Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation

3.IBM

4.Informatica

5.Information Builders

6.Jitterbit

7.Salesforce

8.SAP SE

9.SnapLogic

10.Zapier Inc.

Get Discount at www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00015192

The global cloud integration market is segmented on the basis of product type, process, deployment model, application, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Integration Platform as a Service (IPASS), E-Commerce Data Integration, Big Data Integration Platform, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), Cloud Migration, and others. By process, the market is segmented as data integration and application integration. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The market by application is classified as ERM (Enterprise Risk Management), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and DBMS(Database Management System). On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, education, healthcare, agriculture, IT & telecommunications, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud integration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud integration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase Complete Report at www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015192

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876