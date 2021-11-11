Collaborative Robots Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Collaborative Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 57.7% over the next five years, will reach 9080 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Collaborative Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.