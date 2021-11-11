Connected Car Solutions Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, General Motors, Google, NXP and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Connected Car Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A connected car is the one which is equipped with Internet access, and with a wireless local area network (LAN). This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle and the car is also outfitted with some special technologies that tap into the internet or wireless LAN and supply additional benefits to the driver. The Asia-Pacific region recorded an outstanding growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. In future, Asia-Pacific should be a prominent automobile market, owing to the rapidly increasing population, rising disposable incomes and a large presence of youth. North America and Eastern Europe are the two major markets for connected cars. But APAC (India and China) is expecting huge growth in the industrial and infrastructure sectors in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Connected Car Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

At&T Inc.

General Motors

Google, Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Apple, Inc.

Audi AG

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

V2V

V2I

V2P

Market segment by Application, split into

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Car Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Car Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



