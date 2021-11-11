Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) is the most regularly used technique for thermal analysis. It works by measuring the enthalpy changes in various samples because of the changes in their physical and chemical properties as a function of temperature or time. It measures heat of the sample relative to a reference at the time of physical transformation such as phase transition. Digital Scanning Calorimetry is one of the widely accepted technique in analytical chemistry. With this technique, it becomes possible to detect fusion, crystallization events, glass transition temperatures and study about oxidation as well as other chemical reactions. With this technique, one can learn a lot more than just a polymer’s heat capacity. Researchers and scientists are able to gather critical data before, during and after creation of different products for industries including the pharmaceutical industry, food science and more.

A large number of industrial base and requirement for quality control in every industry are the driving factors for this technique. Applicability in almost every type of industry is also growing its market. Usage in advance material research, analytical services, multipurpose analysis in various industries increases its demand. Continuous advancement in the technology also runs the market. With the development of new complex formulations, characterizing them becomes very difficult, the development of more precise, sensitive and durable differential scanning calorimetry systems have helped in finding out the solutions and keep its market growing. Limiting factors include the dependence of operational efficiency on too many aspects for checking the results such as sensitivity for changes, lack of operator efficiency and others. High cost and maintenance also restricts the growth.

In 2018, the global Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The key players covered in this study

Perkin Elmer

Hitachi

Shimadzu

Malvern

Linseis

Setaram

TA Instruments

NETZSCH

Rigaku

Mettler Toledo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heat Flux DSC

Power Compensated DSC

Modulated DSC

Hyper DSC

Pressure DSC

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Polymer Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Research Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

